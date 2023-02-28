Coronation Street's Stephen divides fans with latest shock twist
Coronation Street fans were quick to show their distaste towards Stephen's actions in tonight's episode.
Coronation Street fans have mixed feelings on the divisive Stephen Reid, with some viewers saying they've had 'enough', while others called him, 'the best #Corrie villain ever'.
It's been a turbulent time on the cobbles, with last night's episode (Monday, February 27) of Coronation Street showing Stephen getting the shareholders together in order to try and encourage a vote of no confidence against Carla.
After catching on to Stephen's plan, Carla summoned Stephen to the office and told him off for trying to turn the shareholders against her and oust her from the business.
Later that night, Stephen made a mysterious phone call saying that he needed to hold an urgent meeting, but only time will tell what his true intentions are.
Some Coronation Steet fans weren't pleased with the storyline, calling out writers with angry tweets.
One viewer wrote, 'Enough of Stephen please!! Carla would never take back Stephen any other time especially after she made the fuss she did over him being a snake and she'd have found a way to get round Rufus' demands #Corrie'
While another said on twitter, 'So disappointed in Corrie keeping playing with the Steven character, it's beneath the show #corrie'
And a third wrote, 'Please can someone assure me that this whole Stephen storyline is coming to an end VERY soon?!! #Corrie I wouldn't mind so much if we saw a noticeable increase in Audrey & Gail screentime!'
While another said, 'Seriously Corrie will you stop ending on Stephen all the bloody time get him to kill Justin and he gets caught or just kill him off. The Stephen story has gone too far now just end it for god sake.'
Other Corrie fans were more lenient to the storyline, calling it Stephen, 'the best #Corrie villain ever'.
'I think Stephen might be the best #Corrie villain ever,' wrote one enthusiastic fan.
Will Stephen overthrow Carla and get his own way? Tune in next time to find out...
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
