Creed III tickets go on sale for early screening

Movie fans are excited to get back in the ring with Creed III on March 3, one of the most anticipated new movies of 2023. But if that wait is just too long, there's a chance to see the Michael B. Jordan movie a bit sooner. Tickets are now on sale for an IMAX early screening of Creed III, taking place on Monday, February 27, at various movie theaters across the country.

There are 41 cities in North America that are hosting these early screenings, including locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Las Vegas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Washington, Illinois, Texas and Virginia. And in addition to the movie, the screenings are going to feature a live look at the red carpet premiere of Creed III from the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, as well as special behind-the-scenes content.

Creed III is the latest entry to the Creed franchise, itself a spinoff of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky franchise. The movie picks up with Adonis Creed, thriving with both his boxing career and his family life. But when childhood friend Damian comes back into his life after a lengthy prison sentence hungry for a shot at boxing glory, what once was a friendly rivalry has evolved into something more than just a fight.

Michael B. Jordan once again stars as Adonis Creed, but also makes his directorial debut with the movie. Creed III also stars Tessa Thompson as Bianca, Jonathan Majors as Damian, Wood Harris as Tony, Mila Davis-Kent as Adonis and Bianca's daughter, Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago and Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed. Sylvester Stallone is not set to appear as Rocky Balboa.

Many of the movie's sequences were shot in IMAX, which is why they are doing these special IMAX screenings. Of course, an IMAX screening means the tickets may be a bit pricer than normal; a quick look at the prices showed a range of about $15-$20. Worth noting, a couple of AMC Theaters are hosting screenings in New York and Los Angeles, which means that the theater chain's new seat pricing plan, Sightline, is going to be in effect as well for this special event.

You can purchase tickets directly through the Creed III website (opens in new tab). Here are the specific locations for the early IMAX Creed III screenings:

Creed III premieres everywhere on Friday, March 3. Watch the trailer directly below.