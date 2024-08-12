Crime thriller that divided Rotten Tomatoes claims Netflix Top 10 spot

Suspect, a crime thriller that divided audiences and critics, has claimed a spot in Nettflix's Top 10 list for TV shows in the UK.

The series, originally shown on Channel 4, sees James Nesbitt star as a troubled detective on the hunt for his daughter's killer.

It has rapidly climbed Netflix's Top 10 chart, currently sitting at number five, but while it scored a respectable critic score of 67 % on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience score is 35 %. It seems to be one of those shows that people either love or hate. We'd say if you like watching James Nesbitt and are into crime dramas then this could be for you.

There's no arguing it has a great cast. Nesbitt is joined by Joely Richardson (The Tudors) as pathologist Jackie Sowden, Anne-Marie Duff (Shameless), as Danny's ex-wife Susannah, and Richard E. Grant (Withnail and I) as business mogul Harry Carr.

James Nesbitt and Joely Richardson in Suspect (Image credit: Channel 4)

The plot sees veteran detective Danny Frater (James Nesbitt) get a devastating shock when he's called to a hospital mortuary and discovers the young woman on the slab is his estranged daughter, Christina. The autopsy suggests suicide but Danny’s convinced Christina was murdered and goes on the hunt for her killer.

Talking about the part at the time, James said: "Danny's a very complex, difficult, sad, angry man, who we find in quite a bad state. When he sees Christina's dead body in the mortuary, it re-ignites both the copper and the father in him as he tries to unlock the truth about what happened to his daughter.

"We learn that Danny didn't fulfill his duties as a father or as a husband and he feels he let his daughter down. Danny walked away from all responsibility; to his ex-wife, to his daughter, to his job and to himself. This is his one last shot at redemption."

The eight-part series is actually based on a Danish series called Face to Face.

Suspect season 2 is available on channel4.com (Image credit: Channel 4)

If you do enjoy the drama there's good news as Suspect season 2 has now been made and is available on channel4.com. Note the first series is just on Netflix.

If you're in the US you can't watch Suspect on Netflix however it is available via BritBox or Acorn TV.

Netflix gives people a chance to rediscover previous gems, with the Keeley Hawes series Honour also recently hitting its Top 10 chart in the UK after being released on the streamer having originally been shown on ITV in 2020.