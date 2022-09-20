Dancing with the Stars looks great on Disney Plus but needs an intermission

As the first event to stream live on Disney Plus, the stakes were high as Dancing with the Stars kicked off its 31st season. From a flashy opening number to big sets and a breakneck pace, it was impossible to miss the jump from ABC to Disney Plus. Amid inspired performances — and a few missteps — the only thing missing from the series was an intermission.

Who thought we’d miss commercials? Sure, Dancing with the Stars was much better without commercials, but the two-hour grind without a break was a lot. If it was a lot for viewers at home; imagine how it was for the show’s cast and crew.

Before we jump into the need for an intermission, let’s reflect on the major successes of the night. The new opening credits whisked dancers from the studio lot to Disneyland and back to the ballroom. Everything felt sparkly and new while also feeling comfortable and familiar.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong were the first up, with the night’s theme set to party songs that make you want to get out and dance. The dynamic duo danced a cha cha to Whitney Houston’s "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and received rave reviews from the judges, with a total score of 24/40.

The show’s live format was put to the test from the very start as balloons fell from the rafters at the end of the song, offering the production crew a chance to reveal how fast they could reset the dance floor between numbers. Needless to say, they pulled it off without a hitch.

Fans rejoiced that the show brought similar joys on its new home.

Dancing with the Stars has ARRIVED and we’re not over these moments. ✨ #DWTS is now streaming on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/fYTYWHhxEuSeptember 20, 2022 See more

@officialdwts i love this set up on Disney plus! Great move, my only critique is having a week 1 elimination is a bummer. No more week 1 eliminations please!! #DWTSSeptember 20, 2022 See more

Moving @officialdwts to @DisneyPlus was an awesome decision! Love no commercials! And 1st impression - @WayneBrady is gonna win it. #DWTSSeptember 20, 2022 See more

There were several standout dances, including ones from Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady and Shangela, but there’s no question that all eyes were on contestants Daniel Durant and Selma Blair. Durant, who is deaf, and Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, brought the room to its feet with their inspired performances. They earned some of the top scores of the night, with Durant earning a 27 and Blair finishing with a 28.

This dancing duo is getting SAUCY! 😏 @DanielNDurant @BrittBStewart #DWTS @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/YyYBRiSpTjSeptember 20, 2022 See more

With 16 couples and nonstop transitions between dances, the one thing that stood out the most during the night is that without commercials, the two hour show feels almost like a grind. It’s a pleasant grind with lots of bells and whistles and bright lights to keep you entertained, true, but if you need to get up from the couch at any point, you’re going to miss something. And if you pause it, well, it’s not live anymore.

Really wonderful return for #DWTS. Thank you, Conrad Green! Two thoughts:1. Show needs a moment to breath... a pause, a short intermission? 2. Elimination on Week 1 is a bummer.September 20, 2022 See more

Not that I want commercials back on Dancing With The Stars but we need some kind of pause for a washroom break and snacks. Maybe an intermission with Dancing Popcorn like at the drive-in.😂🍿💃🕺#dwts #dance #snacks #popcorn #sytycdSeptember 20, 2022 See more

I love that there’s no commercials but I kinda want them to do a little intermission 😭 #DWTSSeptember 20, 2022 See more

Here's hoping Dancing with the Stars takes a cue from its viewers. Not only would it be helpful for the audience at home, but it would also give the show a break, too.

Time is a lot more malleable on the Disney Plus streaming platform than it is on network television; while a two-hour show is the goal, it doesn’t have to stretch to fit the whole time, nor does it have to rush to avoid going over by a few minutes. Working in a break, especially as more couples are sent home, seems to be something that should be considered for the future.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Disney Plus Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT.