Daniel Brocklebank shocks fans by revealing he is starring in two soaps at once

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank has surprised fans by revealing he is starring in two ITV soaps at once after appearing in Emmerdale and Corrie on the same evening.

While Daniel is best known for his role as cobbles vicar Billy Mayhew, which he started in 2014, he previously had a stint in the Dales, and he took to Instagram to reveal how for a short time only, he is appearing on TV at the same time as his time on Classic Emmerdale plays out.

Posing in front of his TV and pointing, Daniel explained that a younger version of himself was in Emmerdale, playing the role of Ivan Jones. In his caption, he said: "Today Ivan Jones entered #ClassicEmmerdale… I’m now officially running in two amazing shows on @itv Here’s me at 24 & 44"

Daniel's character Ivan first arrived on the scene in the spring of 2005, before exiting in the summer of 2006. During his year on the soap he certainly got up to some interesting things, despite his role only intended to be a temporary one.

He was originally meant to appear in three episodes, but producers were impressed with his performance and gave him a longer role. It also saw the Stratford-upon-Avon actor adopting a Geordie accent for the part, which may come as a surprise to fans!

Ivan had a number of relationships during his time in the Dales, ending up with Paul Lambert (Mathew Bose) but wanted to keep it a secret, which caused some understandable complications between the couple.

Ivan was revealed to be bisexual, which he spoke to Digital Spy about at the time, saying: "It will be interesting to see the viewers' reaction. It's a subject that hasn't been covered before."

Daniel joined Coronation Street as Billy Mayhew as a new love interest for Sean Tully (Antony Cotton). They had a two-year relationship before Billy left Sean for Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

Most recently, Billy married Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) in emotional scenes, after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, which has left him requiring mobility aids. They are currently still together, but Paul is about to be shocked by an unwelcome visitor in upcoming scenes.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.