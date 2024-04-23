Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman is SHOCKED by an unwelcome visitor

Paul Foreman comes face to face with Denny in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Paul Foreman, Billy and Gemma are blown away by the MND crowdfunder, convinced that it will make the council sit up and take notice about the possible centre closure.

Meanwhile, a man approaches Bernie outside the café, telling her he heard Paul on the radio and didn’t realise his son was dying. Bernie covers her shock and makes out Paul’s already dead and the interview was a recording. But disbelieving Denny follows her up to the flat where Gemma and Paul are shocked to see their Dad.

When Denny remarks that Paul looks great for someone that’s supposedly dead, Bernie freezes in horror.



Bernie lies to Denny. (Image credit: ITV)

A nervous Steve meets up with his internet date, Carole, in the Rovers. But he’s thrown to discover she’s brought three friends with her.

Aurora invites Tim to join them and refuses to take no for an answer. When Sally calls at the pub and spots Tim with a drunken woman, giggling like a school boy, how will she react?

Tim gets more than he bargained for in the Rovers. (Image credit: ITV)

Gary and Maria discuss private therapy for Liam, who is listening in as Gary suggests they sell the factory to fund it.

Gary and Maria discuss sending Liam for therapy. (Image credit: ITV)

Mary visits a desolate Roy in hospital, where he reveals that he keeps trying to remember the details of a conversation he overheard between Max and Lauren as he feels sure it’s of significance. Mary urges him not to give up as it’ll come to him eventually.

When Nina reveals that the police are going to film a reconstruction in the café of Lauren’s last known movements, Amy offers to mention it on her radio show to raise awareness.



Rich and Alya arrive for their meeting with Adam, who is taken aback to learn that Alya’s going to work in Dublin. He hands them a summary of the case, determined to impress Alya.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.

