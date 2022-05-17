Danny Dyer lines up new Netflix project ahead of EastEnders exit

Danny Dyer is heading to Netflix after bowing out of EastEnders.

Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor are set to front a new game show on Netflix, it has been revealed.

The EastEnders legend is set to leave his iconic role as Mick Carter behind later this year, but he's already got a new project on the go.

He's teaming up with comedian Ellie Taylor to host Cheat, a new Netflix general knowledge series where contestants will get to put their general knowledge to the test in front of a live studio audience.

Across three rounds of quizzing, four players will try to avoid elimination and build up a jackpot worth up to £50,000, with the added bonus that if they don't know the answer, they can try to blag their way to victory!

Danny has played Walford's Mick Carter for almost a decade. (Image credit: BBC)

Danny said: "This is a great new series and there’s no quiz show better suited for me; expect enormous wins, loads of slippery people cheating and banter with the one and only, Ellie Taylor."

Ellie Taylor added: "I’m so excited to join Cheat and the Netflix family. Cheat has all the elements I want in a quiz show; great questions, unashamed cheating and Danny Dyer calling me 'Treacle' at least once per episode. I can't wait to get started!"

Netflix's synopsis for the upcoming series reads: "Cheat is a ground-breaking high-stakes quiz show where contestants can literally CHEAT their way to a fortune… as long as they don't get caught!

"In every episode, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test, as they fight it out over three rounds to avoid elimination and build a jackpot worth up to £50,000. But there’s one crucial twist in this brand-new quiz show… if you don’t know the answer… it pays to CHEAT!"

Danny Dyer revealed he would be leaving EastEnders' Albert Square behind in January after spending nearly a decade on the BBC soap as the pub landlord, Mick Carter.

Since then, he has been rumored to be teaming up with daughter Dani Dyer for a new travel series on E4. Danny has also teased that there's an 'epic' EastEnders exit storyline lined up for Mick later this year, and he's also believed to be at the top of the 2022 wish list for the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! lineup.

Cheat is coming to Netflix in 2023.