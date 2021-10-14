David Mitchell reveals if he'll be replacing Robert Webb on 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant Robert Webb had to leave the competition, after revealing he was unable to participate anymore due to health complications following open-heart surgery.

Robert explained that he "believed [he] was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule" but has now realised that it was no longer possible to continue after seeking urgent consultation with his heart specialist.

His Peep Show and That Mitchell and Webb Look co-star David Mitchell is among those devastated by the news, and has revealed whether or not he'd consider replacing Robert for the competition.

Taking to Twitter, David wrote: "This is sad! They did some really brilliant dancing, I thought. Sorry there won't be more. And to those asking if I'll be stepping in to replace him: I'm afraid not. I prefer to dance like nobody's watching. And I can only do that if nobody's watching."

Robert's dance partner Dianne Buswell was among those who replied to David's statement, writing: "You know I would be more than happy to teach you a tango". So who knows? Maybe she could convince David to take to the dancefloor one day!

Dianne has also commented on Robert's sad departure, saying: "As a massive fan of Robert’s I was delighted to find out that he was joining the Strictly family. On top of this, to find out he was my partner was the icing on the cake.

"We made a great team, worked hard and had a good laugh along the way. I am so proud of the three amazing dances we produced. I know Robert had a lot more to give to the competition but his health, of course, comes first and I wish him a speedy recovery. I feel lucky to have danced with him and to call him a friend."

Strictly Come Dancing will continue this Saturday at 7pm on BBC1 with 12 couples taking to the Strictly Ballroom floor to impress the judges and the voting public.