David Tennant describes Doctor Who return as 'one last shot'

David Tennant has spoken about his upcoming return to Doctor Who, which will see him reunited with showrunner Russell T Davies.

The actor originally played the iconic Time Lord from 2005 - 2010 and returned for a 2015 special. He will also be reunited with Catherine Tate in upcoming scenes as she reprises her role as Donna Noble.

He has described coming back to the role as "one last shot" and an opportunity for him to take on the character again before he's "too old" to be The Doctor.

Opening up about the return, David told the Radio Times: "The specifics of coming back to Doctor Who took a bit of wrangling. But we were always receptive to the notion".

"Initially, it was a casual conversation going 'Wouldn't it be fun to do a one-off?' then Russell was back running the show and suddenly it could be something bigger".

David Tennant and Catherine Tate as The Doctor and Donna Noble. (Image credit: BBC)

He added: "But there's really no pressure. It's a victory lap, in a way — you get to enjoy something that had meant so much to you, one last shot before you get too old to do it again."

David Tennant's Doctor Who return came as a huge shock to fans, with everyone expecting to see a different face when Jodie Whittaker regenerated, only to be greeted with a very familiar Time Lord! This was a huge twist but he hadn't been worried about the response.

Speaking to the BBC at the time, he said: "It didn't really feel like a risk, I knew that Russell T. Davies was in charge and I love working with him, and I love receiving a script with his name on the front. So that was a bit of a no-brainer really."

David's return will precede the arrival of a brand new Doctor, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa taking on the role in Doctor Who season 14. He's joined by Coronation Street's Mille Gibson who is taking on the role of the newest companion, Ruby Sunday.

There are plenty of exciting new additions as Jinkx Monsoon joins as a new season 14 villain and Jonathan Groff has landed a 'mysterious' guest role so there's lots to look forward to when the series returns.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and Disney Plus at some point in 2024.