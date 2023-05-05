Jonathan Groff lands 'mysterious' Doctor Who series 14 part

Doctor Who series 14 has gained yet another famous face in the form of Hamilton star, Jonathan Groff!

Similar to most of the Doctor Who season 14 casting announcements we've had so far, Groff's role in the show has not yet been disclosed at the time of writing. However, the announcement does claim that he will play "a key role" in the new season and states that he's stepping aboard the TARDIS "in a mysterious and exciting guest role".

Talking about his latest venture, Jonathan Groff said: "I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T. Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!"

Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies added: "This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!"

Jonathan Groff is a star of both stage and screen. He's known for playing King George III in Hamilton, for which he received a Tony Award nomination and a Primetime Emmy Award for the live stage recording. Besides Lin-Manuel Miranda's beloved musical, he's had roles in Glee, Knock at the Cabin, Mindhunter, The Matrix Resurrections and he voices Kristoff in the Frozen movies.

There's been plenty more exciting news about the upcoming new series of Doctor Who in recent months. Most recently, we learned that RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon would be playing a Doctor Who villain (and got our first look at them in costume!) and saw 15th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and his new Doctor Who companion, Millie Gibson step back in time to the 1960s in some fantastic new threads. Other stars confirmed for the new series included the return of Jemma Redgrave, 1899's Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, and Jack Forsyth-Noble.

Doctor Who returns this November for the three-part Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special miniseries. David Tennant returns as the 14th Doctor before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the 15th Doctor in this year's festive special. The specials will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and on Doctor Who's new streaming home, Disney Plus, elsewhere.