David Tennant teases 'saucy' adaptation of Jilly Cooper's Rivals

David Tennant has teased that the upcoming adaptation of Jilly Cooper's Rivals is "a little bit saucy", which will no doubt delight fans of the original 1980s "bonkbusting" novel.

The eight-part drama, which is coming to Disney Plus, follows the rivalry between two ambitious men, Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant).

There promises to be lots of romantic dramas and plenty of sex! The cast also features ex-EastEnders star Danny Dyer and David revealed he had a great time working with Danny, who plays Freddie Jones, a self-made electronics millionaire.

He told This Morning: "Wait until you see Danny. He's brilliant. We're having a right old laugh. It's lots of fun."

Teasing the plot, the makers previously said: "The story is set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England.

"The series dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. In the fictional county of Rutshire, a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over..."

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, David also spoke about his return as the Time Lord for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials. "Hopefully it was a bit of a surprise when I showed up — when Jodie Whittaker regenerated into me. But Catherine Tate's back, so it's a bit like 15 years never happened to be honest."

Asked whether showrunner Russell T Davies had got in touch to talk about his comeback plans, David replied: "It sort of gradually kind of evolved as an idea and we really thought maybe he could let us do a one-off for old times sake. And then suddenly it became a bit more than that. We did three."

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary will be marked with a special miniseries this November on BBC One, starring David.

The next Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, will then take control of the TARDIS, with his first episode airing over the festive period in 2023.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10 am on ITV1 & ITVX.