Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of March 18-22

Looks like it's going to be another big week in Salem as we head into the back-half of March. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 18-22.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of March 18, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 18

"EJ tells Stefan he’s pulling the trigger on an escape plan. Ava and Harris get intimate. John is dismayed to learn Marlena and Steve already know about Konstantin’s allegations. Sloan and Eric have a disagreement about Jude’s christening."

Tuesday, March 19

"Ava is horrified to learn that Stefan is the one who tried to kill Harris. Johnny and Chanel make love as newlyweds. Kate bonds with Paulina while Abe confides in Roman about a miracle. Xander is released on bail to Sarah."

Wednesday, March 20

"Johnny suggests a location to Chanel for their honeymoon. EJ searches for Stefan. Eric senses Holly is holding back about Tate. Xander and Sarah enjoy some alone time together, but end up missing Victoria. Konstantin reminds Theresa about their plans to obtain the Kiriakis fortune."

Thursday, March 21

"Jada pleads with Harris to not destroy his career because of his affair with Ava. Leo tries to come up with his next gossip column. Chad is stunned when a drunk and disheveled Stefan pays him a visit. Paulina and Abe return home to a mini-celebration set up by Johnny and Steve."

Friday, March 22

"EJ is stunned to learn Stefan has turned himself in. Harris warns Ava there may be a problem with Stefan’s deal. John tells Marlena he’s going to turn himself in after he apologizes to Konstantin. Eric observes Nicole discussing christening arrangements with Sloan."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of March 11, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 11

"Holly is shocked when Tate appears at her bedroom window. Abe and Paulina are visited by an angel. Rafe, Jada and Harris share disbelief and anger after learning Goldman was working for Clyde. John, Steve, and Ava team up again to find Tripp and Wendy."

Tuesday, March 12

"John, Steve and Ava try to save Tripp and Wendy’s lives as Rafe and Harris arrive on the scene. Ava offers to take care of Harris. Brady picks Sarah’s brain about comas. EJ and Nicole catch Tate with Holly."

Wednesday, March 13

"Paulina’s family members are overjoyed when her cardiology tests provide good news. Eli and Lani debate whether he should take a job offer in DC. Sarah offers Johnny and Chanel the Horton cabin for their honeymoon. Wendy asks Tripp about what was said when they were about to die. Steve continues to stew over his role in Clyde’s escape."

Thursday, March 14

"Harris awakens to find Ava taking care of him. John and Marlena meet Roman and Eric at the pub to discuss Jude’s upcoming christening. Maggie and Konstantin draw closer. John, Steve and Ava discuss how they feel about Clyde’s escape."

Friday, March 15

"Steve tells Marlena the story about his and John’s time in Aria. Konstantin tells John the story as well, hoping to cause him pain with the memories. With Nicole’s support, Holly pleads for EJ not to send Tate to jail. Harris confronts EJ about Stefan’s whereabouts. Brady and Theresa are harsh on Tate for getting himself arrested."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.