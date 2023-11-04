Days of our Lives spoilers: week of November 6 -10

Days of our Lives celebrates a milestone this week. Let's take a look at what's happening in Salem this week with the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 6 to November 10.

Looking back at the past week, there was a lot going on in Salem as Eric and Sloan prepared for their wedding day, hoping that their marriage will strengthen their custody case. Stefan and Gabi confronted E.J. about Li signing over his shares to them, giving them majority control of the company.

Marlena checked in with Li, who assured her that he's doing fine and is no longer fixated on Gabi. Of course, this was all an act. He later tells Wendy about giving up the shares and how he doesn't care about what their father would think. Marlena conducted Eric and Sloan's ceremony while E.J. was ousted from DiMera by the shareholders.

The week ended with Wendy coming home after a date with Tripp to find Li on the floor with a bloody wound on his back, and Gabi holding the knife.

Not only will we see the fallout from last week's drama, but we'll be celebrating the 58th anniversary of the show this week as well.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 6 to November 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News.

Monday, November 6

"Harris is concerned about Ava’s new job. Stefan makes a shocking discovery. Li has words for Wendy. Chad discovers Stephanie and Everett together. Marlena, Roman and Brady celebrate nuptials."

Tuesday, November 7

"Wendy vows revenge. Rafe demands answers from Gabi. EJ sets business aside to celebrate his wedding night. Paulina has an ace up her sleeve."

Wednesday, November 8

"Days of Our Lives celebrates its 58th anniversary. John and Marlena celebrate their anniversary. Maggie reminisces about Victor. Tensions arise in the custody battle between Sarah and Xander. Alex and Theresa hatch a plan."

Thursday, November 9

"Rafe bears news of Gabi’s fate. Wendy’s courage is tested. Dimitri grapples with his guilt."

Friday, November 10

"Jada hones in on Leo and Dimitri. Stephanie sets boundaries with Everett. Chad debates playing dirty. Melinda finds a baby for Eric and Sloan."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream daily on Peacock.