Days of our Lives spoilers: week of September 11 to September 15

After a touching sendoff for Victor, we're in for another thrilling week in Salem. Here's what's happening on Days of our Lives for the week of September 11 to September 15.

John Doe's (Dick Van Dyke) memory continued to elude him, but John and Marlena have been working hard to help him find answers. John reveals that John Doe is actually his biological father, Timothy Robicheaux. With the mystery solved, the two men are able to fill in the gaps of their pasts while establishing a new relationship in the present.

After Victor's funeral, Sarah went into labor at the mausoleum. She reveals to Rex that Xander is the father and Rex promises not to tell. After the baby is born, Sarah passes out before telling Xander her big secret.

And then there's the matter of Victor's will. As everyone gathers, tensions give rise to shocking revelations as Kate and Philip learn they're not in the will and Vivian claims she's Victor's surviving spouse because the divorce papers were never filed.

Take a look at the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of September 11 to September 15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 11

"Sarah’s life is in jeopardy after delivering her baby. Justin vows to get to the bottom of Vivian’s assertions. Theresa reunites with Stephanie and Kayla."

Tuesday, September 12

"A shooting rocks Salem. Chanel grapples with her conflicting romantic feelings. Ava and Harris go on the run."

Wednesday, September 13

"Rafe hunts for Ava and Harris. Shawn runs into Belle having a public fight. EJ is in hot water. Johnny and Chanel are faced with a difficult decision."

Thursday, September 14

"John and Marlena have a surprise for the Mystery Man. Theresa digs for information about Alex and Brady’s trip. Belle worries about Shawn’s drinking. Chanel tells Johnny she’s ready to commit."

Friday, September 15

"A shocking discovery complicates Brady and Alex’s trip to Greece. Maggie and Julie feud with Vivian. Vivian interrupts Stefan and Gabi’s plan. Gwen’s revelation puts Leo on his heels."

You can watch new episodes of Days or Our Lives on weekdays with a subscription to Peacock. You can also stream past episodes there as well.