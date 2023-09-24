Days of our Lives spoilers: week of September 25 to September 29

The discovery of Victor's will changed everything on Days of our Lives at the end of last week, and the story will continue this week. Take a look at the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of September 25 to September 29.

Alex got back from Greece only to be confronted by Theresa, who needs to talk about everything that happened between them. They both had different ideas about their coupling but agree that they were good together. If nothing else, they might have dinner in the future.

Brady presents the briefcase to Justin, who takes it to Doug and Julie's house, where Maggie opens it to reveal that at long last, they've found Victor's will.

There was also the matter of babies, weddings and secrets being revealed, setting up lots of stories that will continue this week.

Take a look at what's happening on Days of our Lives for the week of September 25 to September 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 25

"Maggie and Justin make a shocking discovery in Victor’s will. Vivian puts pressure on Alex. Tensions heighten between Xander and Sarah. Chloe discovers some shocking news. Kate blasts Vivian."

Tuesday, September 26

"Chloe has a big decision to make. Sarah has conflicting feelings about the upcoming nuptials. Maggie and Justin are stunned by a new revelation. Alex receives shocking news."

Wednesday, September 27

"Rafe and Jada track down Ava and Harris. Rex and Sarah head to the altar. Wendy is stunned by Tripp’s actions. Chloe questions Philip about his feelings."

Thursday, September 28

"Eric gets a visitor after moving in with Sloan. Melinda tries to save her job. Sloan enlists Melinda’s help. Ava and Harris get closer to Susan’s whereabouts."

Friday, September 29

"Alex and Sonny react to Victor’s will. Vivian learns some shocking news about Victor’s will. Plans for revenge take shape. Marlena shares her opinion of Eric’s new living arrangement."

Days of our Lives airs weekdays exclusively on Peacock.

