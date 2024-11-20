DAZN Black Friday deal: how to subscribe to the sports streaming service for cheap

If you're a sports fan who wants to save money while streaming sports online, then you'll be happy to know that DAZN has launched its Black Friday deal, and it'll save you loads.

DAZN is one of the biggest sports streaming services, originally created as a combat sports platform (hence the name, 'Da Zone'), but nowadays it offers loads of sports depending on your region. Golf, snooker, soccer, chess?!

The official start date for Black Friday is Friday, November 29, but nowadays the deals start far in advance. Case in point: DAZN has already begun its Black Friday deals. Admittedly it's the first streaming service to do so, but it's still a signal that Black Friday is here.

So here's what you need to know about the DAZN deal, including terms and conditions and who it's for, but first, the deal itself:

DAZN Black Friday deals

US

In the US, all of DAZN's Black Friday deals offer 50% off:

DAZN Monthly Flex: was $29.99 now $14.99 at DAZN DAZN's only monthly plan is the Monthly Flex one, which gives you some versatility if you're not sure about an annual commitment. It's expensive but this half-price deal makes the cost a lot more palatable. You can enjoy three months' of half-price deal if you pick this one.

DAZN Annual monthly: was $19.99 now $9.99 at DAZN There are two DAZN annual plans and this one lets you pay each month instead of in one lump sum. It's half-price which brings the cost in line with other streaming services.

DAZN Annual up-front: was $224.99 now $112.50 at DAZN The cheapest way to get DAZN long-term is with this annual up-front plan, which is 50% off. At that price it's about $9.36 per month, slightly less than the annual monthly plan.

UK

In the UK, DAZN doesn't offer 50% off like it does in the US, but there are still some decent savings at 1/3 off:

DAZN Monthly Flex: was £24.99 now £16.66 at DAZN The monthly plan of DAZN (the priciest way to sign up) is a third off, bringing the cost down to roughly £17. If you opt for this one, you can enjoy the deal for three months.

DAZN Annual monthly: was £14.99 now £9.99 at DAZN If you want an annual subscription to DAZN, but want to pay monthly, then this is the plan for you. At £9.99 per month it costs the same as many other streaming services.

DAZN Annual up-front: was £119.99 now £89.99 at DAZN By far the cheapest way to sign up for DAZN is via the annual up-front plan, which is also 1/3 off. At that price you're paying the equivalent of £7.50 per month, which is a great saving for all the sports streaming you want.

What you need to know about the DAZN Black Friday sales

When do the DAZN Black Friday deals end? DAZN has confirmed that its Black Friday deals will end on the titular day itself: Friday, November 29. That's the case in both the US and UK.

How long does the DAZN Monthly Flex price last for? If you opt for the Monthly Flex deal, you can enjoy the lower price for three months of subscription. After that, the price returns to its usual price. It's also worth pointing out that if you pick this option, you can cancel at any time with 30 days' notice.

What platform can you get the DAZN Black Friday deal on? You can sign up for the DAZN Black Friday deal on whichever platform you plan to watch on. It's easiest to do on PC but you can also sign up via smartphone, tablet, notebook, smart TV, streaming stick or games console.

Is there a way to get DAZN for free? While DAZN doesn't offer a free trial, it does have a limited library of free videos. You need to have a DAZN account for this, but not a paid subscriber one. DAZN's free content doesn't let you stream events live but it includes fight weigh-ins, press conferences and NFL highlights.