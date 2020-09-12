DC FanDome: Here's your first look at Season 2 of 'Batwoman'
There's a new Bat in town.
DC FanDome continues with the very first look at the new Batwoman. While it was a bummer to see Ruby Rose back out of the series after a knock-out first season, there's a ton of hype surrounding Javicia Leslie as the rambunctious Ryan Wilder.
Batwoman executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang all gathered to give us a glimpse of the upcoming season. Take a look!
Here are some other tidbits dropped by the cast during the panel:
- Basically the whole cast is very much shipping HamilFox with the rest of you. No hint on if they're endgame, but the team's with you!
- Javicia confirms that Ryan is a hot mess. She's not here to take orders from folks, she's just going to do it her way. Sometimes that works out, other times it really gets in her way.
- Our new Batwoman both knows Muay Thai and kickboxing, and is thrilled to be the first Black and bi woman to step into the cowl.
- Next season will have two major stories. Where's Kate will be the first major focus that will run in tandem with the new hero, Ryan Wilder, rising in Gotham.
- Ryan was a statistic of injustice the moment she was born, and the system will continue to work against her as she becomes Batwoman and tries to use her past and her struggles for good. She is a mess, but fundamentally kind.
- A lot will fall on Sophie's shoulders in the upcoming season. She's going in with an increased understanding of the importance that Batwoman's identity stays a secret.
- No costume fittings have happened yet due to COVID. Soon! Javicia keeps sending fan art for costume discussions. The suit will evolve early on in the season.
- Ryan Wilder will ultimately unite the Kane family in her own way before the season's over.
