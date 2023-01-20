Deal or No Deal to return... but without Noel Edmonds

Deal or No Deal is coming back to our TV screens... but with a brand new presenter!

According to a report by The Mirror (opens in new tab), the much-loved game show is the latest classic British show to be brought back to our screens by ITV, who are also reviving Big Brother in 2023.

Sadly, presenter Noel Edmonds isn't on hand for the reboot. Instead, ITV has decided to make a deal with the Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Catchphrase presenter, Stephen Mulhern after filming two pilot episodes with Stephen on board.

According to the story, bosses were so taken with how the two pilot shows went that they have ordered 20 episodes of the Deal or No Deal reboot already. By the sounds of things, though, the format should be staying the same, so expect to see more red boxes and to hear from the elusive Banker when Deal or No Deal returns.

One of The Mirror's sources said: "Deal or No Deal is such a strong format you don’t want to go fiddling with it. It’s pretty much the same. The boxes are back, the banker is back and the 22 players."

This comes after rumors had previously circulated in December that ITV was working on bringing Deal or No Deal, with sources claiming that ITV thought "there [was] still a huge appetite for it" and "they think they could make a huge success of the show if they brought it back." (quotes via The Sun (opens in new tab)).

Deal or No Deal originally ran for 11 years over on Channel 4, with Edmonds on hand to guide contestants through the show as they hunted for the highest sum of money (ranging from 1p up to £250,000) hidden away in one of 22 boxes whilst also contending with the banker at the other end of the iconic black phone.

The final episode of the original series aired back in 2016. The series ran for a total of 3000 episodes and gave away £40 million in prize money across the series, though only 9 people ever managed to bag the £250,000 jackpot.

We don't have a release date for the new series of Deal or No Deal at this time.