Death in Paradise fans FUMING after this 'iconic' character was killed off

Death in Paradise returned to screens for its 13th season and last night saw an iconic character meet their end after just five minutes of the episode - much to the frustration of fans.

The latest instalment of Death in Paradise (which aired Sunday 11th February 2024) saw Neville Parker (played by Ralf Little) solving the murder of Nancy Martin (guest star Hayley Mills).

'Nooo. Why get an iconic actress like Hayley Mills to guest star then bump her character off after 2 mins,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

But not everyone was so scathing, with another fan writing, 'Hayley Mills getting a trip to the Caribbean for three minutes of acting. Good move!'

While another Death In Paradise fan wrote, 'We're getting flashbacks, right? Because having a British acting legend in the show just to kill her in the first 5 minutes is quite harsh otherwise...'

While another wrote, 'We're getting flashbacks, right? Because having a British acting legend in the show just to kill her in the first 5 minutes is quite harsh otherwise...'

While another said, 'Lesson learned. Don’t say they won’t kill Hayley Mills’ character because it’s Hayley Mills…..'

Despite the shock exit, other fans were complimentary about the episode, with one writing, 'Another cracking episode of @deathinparadise.'

While another wrote, referring to missing character Harry the lizard, 'any chance we can have an episode dedicated to searching for the missing Harry please ? Has Neville killed him ? Marlon accidentally hit him with the bike ? Did he sneak into Humphrey or Martha’s bag after their trip. We need to know !!!'

While another commented, 'Cracking episode of #DeathInParadise. The nurse in me was yelling *BEHAVE YOURSELF SELWYN!*, so glad Catherine gave him a good dressing down. But no Harry again! *Sobs*!!'

Watch this space for more Harry updates!

Death in Paradise continues next Sunday 18th February on BBC One.