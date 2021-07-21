'Death in Paradise' legend Danny John-Jules to make a shock return in show’s first Christmas special

Death in Paradise fans will be thrilled to see Dwayne back.

Death in Paradise favourite Danny John-Jules is to make a surprise return as Officer Dwayne Myers in the show’s first-ever Christmas special.

Danny, who was in the BBC1 hit from the start, bowed out as Dwayne during Death in Paradise Season 7 in 2018.

But now the BBC has revealed the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant will be waltzing back into the series this Christmas.

Danny John-Jules says: “It’s always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. And after four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know all the new leading cast members already. I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this tenth-anniversary special script to life.”

Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures Tim Key adds: “We’ve been talking about a Death In Paradise Christmas episode for years so we’re beyond excited to be finally making one and to be working with Danny again. We can’t think of a better place to spend Christmas than in Saint Marie — it’s still part of our tenth anniversary year after all!”

Will Neville and Florence become an item?

The 90-minute episode will switch between damp London and sunny Saint Marie. Dwayne will return to help the team crack a murder while Florence is away visiting her family. In a twist, Dwayne will work out he recognises Marlon having previously arrested the young cop! How will the new team work together? Can they crack the case?

A string of guest stars has also been announced for the special including Mathew Baynton (Ghosts) and Juliet Stevenson (Riviera).

Meanwhile, the makers have promised that the will they/won’t they storyline between Florence (Josephine Jobert) and Neville (Ralf Little) will finally be resolved.

However, the makers also tease that there will be more surprises to come in Death in Paradise Season 11.

The festive episode will also feature series regulars Tahj Miles (Marlon), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine).

Death in Paradise is screened on BBC1 in the UK and PBS and BritBox in the US.