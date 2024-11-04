Death in Paradise spin off finally gets release date… and it's not long until we head Down Under for the Aussie version!

Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise has at last been given a release date by the BBC as the so-called "Paraverse" expands.



The Aussie take on the hugely popular murder mystery TV series will land on BBC One on Friday, November 22 at 8 pm. It's been given a primetime slot by the broadcaster who’s hoping it will match the success of the existing spin-off Beyond Paradise.

Return to Paradise stars former Home and Away actress Anna Samson as brilliant London Metropolitan police officer DI Mackenzie Clarke who's forced to return home to Australia after being accused of tampering with evidence.



The main twist here on Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise is we are following the adventures of a female detective, rather than a male cop. Mack returns to her childhood home of Dolphin Cove, which is stunningly beautiful and a place that she loathes!

The makers tease: "Having fled the town six years ago, infamously leaving her ex- fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar, Mackenzie is not welcome here.

"But with no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station. Once a case lands on her desk, she can't rest until she’s figured it out, and the killer is in handcuffs. It’s that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues, and the people of Dolphin Cove.”

Other key cast includes Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso, Nolly), Tai Hara (Home and Away, Colin From Accounts, Austin), Catherine McClements (Total Control, Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries), Celia Ireland (Wentworth, Total Control), Andrea Demetriades (Mother and Son, The Artful Dodger) and Aaron McGrath (Gold Diggers, Preppers).

Return to Paradise begins on Friday, November 22 at 8 pm on BBC One having already been on in Australia. Meanwhile, Death in Paradise season 14 will start early next year, while Beyond Paradise season 3 will air next spring. There are also Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise Christmas specials to look forward to.

It will be interesting to see what fans make of the new spin-off...