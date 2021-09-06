'Death in Paradise' star Ralf Little shares hilarious behind the scenes footage

Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little treated fans to some honest behind-the-scenes footage recently, where he showed the realities of filming the beloved show. Despite the fact the series is known for its sunny setting, viewers don't get to see the storms and rainy weather that the island also experiences.

The series is filmed in Guadeloupe, a collection of islands in the Caribbean that viewers have come to know as the fictional Saint Marie. Most of the time it does have a sunny climate, but it's also known for its rainy season from mid-August to mid-February.

In his caption, Ralf wrote: "It’s (not) always sunny in Guadeloupe... Poor @tahjmiles 😂"

A post shared by Ralf Little (@ralf.little) A photo posted by on

In his video, co-star Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce) is seen complaining that his shoes are waterlogged as the group break for lunch, with Ralf saying: "This is not what I came to the Caribbean for... you've got water in your shoes? Sad times, sad times on Death in Paradise!"

Fans will no doubt be delighted to see Ralf back as DI Neville Parker, as the group begin filming Death in Paradise Season 11. The previous season ended on quite the cliffhanger as it saw Neville poised to confess his true feelings to DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert). But will they end up together in the new season?

While Season 11 isn't set to air until 2022, fans will also be getting a Death in Paradise Christmas special at the end of the year. The new episode will see Danny John-Julies returning as Officer Dwayne Myers after a few years away from the show.

Speaking about this, he said: "It’s always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. And after four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know all the new leading cast members already. I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this tenth-anniversary special script to life."