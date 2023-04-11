Death in Paradise's Florence teases Beyond Paradise cameo

Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert has teased that her character DS Florence Cassell could pop up in spin-off Beyond Paradise.

Following news that Beyond Paradise will return for season 2, this presents some exciting opportunities for characters to return, prompting Joséphine to address rumours that Florence could return.

Speaking to fans on her Instagram Stories during a Q&A, she revealed that she'd been "in discussion" regarding a potential cameo opportunity.

Joséphine said: "It's not officially planned yet, but it's a possibility that we discussed with the producer some time ago.

"So we’ll see if that will happen. But I would love to anyway. It would be a very nice wink."

Fans were devastated when Florence Cassell departed Saint Marie, due to the fact there were too many upsetting memories for her on the island. She hadn't fully recovered from the death of her fiancé Patrice Campbell (Leemore Marrett Jr) was shot dead back in season 8.

While we don't know if DS Cassell is heading to Shipton Abbott, it certainly hasn't been ruled out and it seems the creators of the popular Paradise shows are keen to get more of the former stars involved in its future.

After the heartbreaking Beyond Paradise finale, fans are desperate to see more from the original cast. A surprise reunion saw Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) returning to Saint Marie, where he met DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), as well as his team.

This is the first time the two detectives have met, which has prompted discussions about whether or not more iconic characters will be popping up soon.

It's not beyond the realm of possibility either, producer Tim Key told Digital Spy: "I'd love to bring them all back, really, for different reasons! I had such a wonderful time. I think it'd be awesome to have all four detectives in one show or one episode together, as a meta thing where their worlds collide."

So are we about to get a big crossover event? We'll have to wait and see!

Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise are available to watch on demand via BBC iPlayer.