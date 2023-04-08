Beyond Paradise fans all want the same thing after the season finale!
Beyond Paradise fans are all in agreement about the future of the show
Beyond Paradise season one drew to a close last night, but not before it delivered a few surprises and shocks in the final episode!
And as the series ended, fans took to social media to deliver their verdict on the Death In Paradise spin-off show.
The good news is, the viewers gave the Devon-based detective show a big thumbs up!
As last night's episode began, poor DI Humphrey Goodman was heartbroken after splitting from fiancee Martha Lloyd.
The couple had been struggling to have a baby and Martha had decided she didn't want to try another round of IVF.
Humphrey had accepted her decision but Martha was worried she was depriving him of the chance to be a parent and had called off their engagement.
Not surprisingly, Humph was devastated, so when he and his team began investigating a break-in, he was distracted.
With some big decisions about his future to make, Humphrey wasn't impressed when Martha's ex, Archie, came to speak to him.
Archie thought he was helping, but Humph didn't see it that way and the pair ended up wrestling in front of an amused crowd of locals!
But it was the end of the episode that really got everyone talking.
Humphrey decided to clear his head and where better to do that, than the island of Saint Marie - the location of Death In Paradise - where he used to work.
Humphrey strolled along the white sands then bumped into the Commissioner, who gave him some words of advice.
And when Humphrey asked him how he knew he was there, the Commissioner nodded across the beach - to where Martha was standing.
She explained she knew where Humphrey had gone because he'd booked his hotel on her credit card! And that she'd come to win him back.
In sweet scenes, Humphrey said that while not having a baby would leave a hole in his heart, it wouldn't be anything as big as the hole left by not having Martha.
"There isn't a me without a you," he said.
Awww.
After the couple were reunited, they went to Catherine's Bar, where Humphrey met DI Neville Parker, as well as his team.
And the fans loved it!
One fan said it was the "crossover we all wanted" while others said there had never been a better crossover!
And another delighted viewer said the two shows coming together "gave me all the feels"!
The crossover we all wanted ❤️👑❤️ #BeyondParadise #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/oyLMGK4XskApril 7, 2023
#BeyondParadise #deathinparadise @RalfLittle never has there been a better cross over. 👏👏👏👏👏👏April 7, 2023
Best Universe crossover ever #Paradiseverse #BeyondParadise #deathinparadise https://t.co/qkovE1kLzYApril 7, 2023
Just wow I ABSOLUTELY LOVED THE ENDING !!! Loved how we saw the old gang back together an how the DI and the new DI meet , just gave me all the feels !!! @deathinparadise #BeyondParadise #BBCOneApril 7, 2023
In fact, fans were SO delighted with the crossover that they want more! Especially now it's been announced that Beyond Paradise will return with a second series and a Christmas special.
"Can we have a whole crossover episode please?" one fan begged, while another suggested the two teams "crack a case" together and others wondered if the Death In Paradise crew could visit Shipton Abbott for Humphrey and Martha's wedding.
Brilliant crossover between #BeyondParadise and #Deathinparadise tonight! Well done, had me whooping and a hollerin’ - more please. Somebody suggested the two teams should crack a case together - lovely idea.April 7, 2023
We need more @deathinparadise and @BeyondPOfficial crossovers! It was just absolutely perfect tonight! Can we have a whole crossover episode please? 🙏🏻 Selwyn the duck needs to meet the real Selwyn and @DIPHarryLizard, someone make this happen! #deathinparadise #BeyondParadise 🦎April 7, 2023
Whatever happens in season two, we know we'll be watching!
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
Most Popular
By Martin Shore