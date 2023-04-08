Beyond Paradise fans all want the same thing after the season finale!

Beyond Paradise season one drew to a close last night, but not before it delivered a few surprises and shocks in the final episode!

And as the series ended, fans took to social media to deliver their verdict on the Death In Paradise spin-off show.

The good news is, the viewers gave the Devon-based detective show a big thumbs up!

Poor Humphrey was struggling with his future as the episode began (Image credit: BBC)

As last night's episode began, poor DI Humphrey Goodman was heartbroken after splitting from fiancee Martha Lloyd.

The couple had been struggling to have a baby and Martha had decided she didn't want to try another round of IVF.

Humphrey had accepted her decision but Martha was worried she was depriving him of the chance to be a parent and had called off their engagement.

Not surprisingly, Humph was devastated, so when he and his team began investigating a break-in, he was distracted.

Archie came to talk to Humphrey about Martha (Image credit: BBC)

With some big decisions about his future to make, Humphrey wasn't impressed when Martha's ex, Archie, came to speak to him.

Archie thought he was helping, but Humph didn't see it that way and the pair ended up wrestling in front of an amused crowd of locals!

But it was the end of the episode that really got everyone talking.

Humphrey got some words of wisdom from Selwyn (Image credit: BBC)

Humphrey decided to clear his head and where better to do that, than the island of Saint Marie - the location of Death In Paradise - where he used to work.

Humphrey strolled along the white sands then bumped into the Commissioner, who gave him some words of advice.

And when Humphrey asked him how he knew he was there, the Commissioner nodded across the beach - to where Martha was standing.

Martha and Humph were reunited (Image credit: BBC)

She explained she knew where Humphrey had gone because he'd booked his hotel on her credit card! And that she'd come to win him back.

In sweet scenes, Humphrey said that while not having a baby would leave a hole in his heart, it wouldn't be anything as big as the hole left by not having Martha.

"There isn't a me without a you," he said.

Awww.

The fans loved the crossover (Image credit: BBC)

After the couple were reunited, they went to Catherine's Bar, where Humphrey met DI Neville Parker, as well as his team.

And the fans loved it!

One fan said it was the "crossover we all wanted" while others said there had never been a better crossover!

And another delighted viewer said the two shows coming together "gave me all the feels"!

The crossover we all wanted ❤️👑❤️ #BeyondParadise #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/oyLMGK4XskApril 7, 2023 See more

#BeyondParadise #deathinparadise @RalfLittle never has there been a better cross over. 👏👏👏👏👏👏April 7, 2023 See more

Best Universe crossover ever #Paradiseverse #BeyondParadise #deathinparadise https://t.co/qkovE1kLzYApril 7, 2023 See more

Just wow I ABSOLUTELY LOVED THE ENDING !!! Loved how we saw the old gang back together an how the DI and the new DI meet , just gave me all the feels !!! @deathinparadise #BeyondParadise #BBCOneApril 7, 2023 See more

In fact, fans were SO delighted with the crossover that they want more! Especially now it's been announced that Beyond Paradise will return with a second series and a Christmas special.

"Can we have a whole crossover episode please?" one fan begged, while another suggested the two teams "crack a case" together and others wondered if the Death In Paradise crew could visit Shipton Abbott for Humphrey and Martha's wedding.

Brilliant crossover between #BeyondParadise and #Deathinparadise tonight! Well done, had me whooping and a hollerin’ - more please. Somebody suggested the two teams should crack a case together - lovely idea.April 7, 2023 See more

We need more @deathinparadise and @BeyondPOfficial crossovers! It was just absolutely perfect tonight! Can we have a whole crossover episode please? 🙏🏻 Selwyn the duck needs to meet the real Selwyn and @DIPHarryLizard, someone make this happen! #deathinparadise #BeyondParadise 🦎April 7, 2023 See more

Whatever happens in season two, we know we'll be watching!