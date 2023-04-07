Beyond Paradise fans get EXCITING news after that emotional finale

Beyond Paradise will return for a second series, it has been announced.

And that's not the only good news for the Death In Paradise spin off.

It's also coming back for a Christmas special!

The show follows DI Humphrey Goodman (played by Kris Marshall) and his fiancee Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton), who have moved to the fictional town of Shipton Abbott in Devon to start a new life together.

The cast are returning for a second series (Image credit: Todd Anthony)

The first season saw Humphrey get to know his new team - DS Esther Williams, played by Zahra Ahmadi along with PC Kelby Hartford (played by Dylan Llewellyn) and the office support worker Margo Martins (AKA Felicity Montagu).

While Humphrey took to crime solving in Devon, just as brilliantly as he had taken to cracking cases in Saint Marie, his personal life wasn't as easy.

Humph and Martha's struggle to have a baby, along with Martha going into business with her ex-fiance Archie (played by Jamie Bamber), caused big trouble for the couple.

But despite the ups and downs, things were eventually resolved for the cute pair in an emotional final episode that saw Humphrey return to the Caribbean island of Saint Marie, where he was reunited with his old friends - and some new ones.

Phew!

Martha and Humphrey had a troubled start to their time in Devon (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Todd Anthony)

Now the BBC has now announced that Beyond Paradise will return for a second series and a Christmas special.

“I’m beyond excited to return to Shipton Abbott for both a Christmas special and second series of Beyond Paradise," said Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. "The response from BBC viewers to series one has been a joy to see, and like its millions of fans I’m intrigued to find out what new mysteries lie in store for Humphrey, Martha and the team.”

Beyond Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, and is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International. It is produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group.

The Christmas special will air in the 2023 festive season, and series two will land next year.

We can't wait!