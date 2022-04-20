Derry Girls fans delighted by nod to iconic Father Ted scene

Derry Girls fans are over the moon by a reference to a classic scene in iconic comedy Father Ted in the latest episode of the show's final series.

It certainly seems like Derry Girls season 3 is going out with a bang, as the first episode had an unexpected cameo from Liam Neeson, and the second has only continued to delight fans.

This time, we saw the gang trying to win a singing competition, which would earn them a place on Children in Need where they'd get to perform together on national television, so this opportunity quickly became the latest thing for them to obsess over.

Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), Orla (Louisa Harland) and James (Dylan Llewellyn) soon get to work on their chosen song, with Michelle particularly motivated to beat some local rivals.

While rehearsing their routine, fans were quick to spot the resemblance between an iconic Father Ted scene where Ted (Dermot Morgan) and Dougal (Ardal O'Hanlon) try to write and practice their Eurovision song, "My Lovely Horse", amid a chaotic bedroom setting while practicing with a keyboard and guitar.

Taking to Twitter, everyone was talking about the rehearsal scene and how it reminded them of the beloved 90s sitcom, with one even asking for a mashup between Father Ted and Michelle!

Wee nod to #fatherted in tonight’s #Derrygirls pic.twitter.com/ZlBqfUFYj1April 19, 2022 See more

Did anyone spot the Father Ted, My Lovely Horse rehearsal nod? #DerryGirlsApril 19, 2022 See more

Need to see a mash up of Father Ted writing a Eurovision hit and Michelle choreographing the music video in a smoky room #DerryGirlsApril 19, 2022 See more

Feel Michelle was channelling her inner Father Ted there 😂#DerryGirls https://t.co/NpDQHlA7cpApril 19, 2022 See more

… and it keeps getting better!! Father Ted, Spice Girls, the famous Levis Tee, all the 90s songs etc soooo much to reminisce about!🤩😍❤️🥳🎉#DerryGirlsApril 19, 2022 See more

In addition to this, Father Peter's choice of sparkly outfit reminded fans of another Father Ted scene where Ted and Dougal performed in blue jackets, prompting fans to praise Channel 4 for "high priest fashion" across their comedy shows.

Where would Irish priest fashion be without @Channel4 #DerryGirls #FrTed pic.twitter.com/O3VqJkXcIbApril 19, 2022 See more

As ever, it was chock full of nostalgia and references, with fans also picking up on the Stars in their Eyes throwback and the outfits paying tribute to the Spice Girls, so it was certainly an episode to remember!

I GASPED #derrygirls pic.twitter.com/VZgYEaEIQPApril 19, 2022 See more

Although no one wants to say goodbye to Derry Girls, it sounds like season 3 has even more special moments in store and the stars have teased that creator Lisa McGee "does endings so well".

In an interview with What To Watch, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle) told us: "The whole series is amazing. It’s not that it’s sad, it’s just that there are so many iconic things happening in it. Lisa has handled it brilliantly. It ends well."

Derry Girls continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Tuesday, April 26. Episodes are also available on All4.