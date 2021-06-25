'Derry Girls' stars to feature on tonight’s 'Celebrity Gogglebox'

Celebrity Gogglebox will this evening welcome stars from Derry Girls to the TV sofa.

Derry Girls actresses Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell will make their debut on the C4 favourite on Friday night.

C4 has tweeted a picture of the pair smiling away as they review the latest telly. The picture suggests the girls will be snacking on crisps as they cast a critical eye over all the new shows.

We’re Derry excited as @SaoirseJackson & @JamieLeeOD join the #CelebrityGogglebox fam THIS FRIDAY, 9pm on @Channel4 👯📺🌟 pic.twitter.com/4IlkxjyG7VJune 23, 2021 See more



Jackson, who plays Erin in the comedy, revealed that she was really excited about taking part alongside O’Donnell, who stars as Michelle.

“Gogglebox is one of my absolute favourites so to be on there with my pal and fellow Derry Girl Jamie-Lee is a bit of a thrill,” she says. “We’ve had in-depth snack discussions already so are raring to go.”

The pair will be reviewing loads of different shows in this evening’s Celebrity Gogglebox. Among the shows, they’ll be watching are First Dates, Don’t Tell the Bride, The Yorkshire Vet, Dragon’s Den, and Too Hot To Handle.

Other stars expected to be involved are Nick Grimshaw, Denise van Outen, Mo Gilligan, Shaun Ryder, Martin, and Roman Kemp, Gyles Brandreth, Maureen Lipman, Lorraine Kelly, Chris Eubank Sr, Eamonn Holmes, Melanie C, Zoe Ball, Jools Holland, and Vic Reeves.

As for Derry Girls, C4 has ordered a third series of the hugely popular comedy set in Northern Ireland. Set in the early 1990s, Derry Girls takes a warm, honest, and funny look at life in Derry during The Troubles. The first two series are available to watch in All 4.

Talking to us just before the first series was screened, Jackson said: “I can’t wait for viewers to meet the everyday people of Derry. These are people we all know, wherever you’re from in the world,”

It’s not been revealed yet when the third series will be screened. Celebrity Gogglebox continues on C4 at 9pm on C4 on Friday 25 June.