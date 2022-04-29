Derry Girls to end with a surprise feature-length bonus special

Derry Girls has one last surprise up its sleeve — an extended finale, which will air the same week as the final season of the beloved comedy concludes on Channel 4.

The hit series has often touched on conflict in Northern Ireland during the 1990s and the special is timed to coincide with the week of the Good Friday Agreement vote.

But the gang isn’t thinking about that of course! What’s really on their minds is that the timing sucks!! How could anyone time something like that while they’ve got birthday parties to sort out? It’s Erin and Orla’s joint 18th celebration and something like the vote might overshadow it. What were the politicians thinking of?!

Teasing the special episode, Channel 4 says: "Dealing with a key moment in Northern Irish history, the Good Friday Agreement vote, the extended episode running over 45-minutes will air the same week as the third and final series comes to a close."

Erin is turning 18 in Derry Girls. (Image credit: Channel4)

Lisa McGee, Writer & Creator of Derry Girls adds: "Like all the very best 90s bands, I couldn’t resist ending our farewell tour with an encore for our loyal fans. I'm delighted to say we'll be returning for one extended special — airing in the same week as our final episode.

"The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote, which coincides with the gang’s coming of age, they enter adulthood just as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future. I’m so proud of this show and of our incredible cast and crew and everything we’ve achieved over the past five years. What a journey it’s been.

"I'm so grateful Channel 4 gave me the space to end the stories of these characters that mean so much to me with this special. I really hope the fans love it as much as I do.

"Derry people aren’t great at saying goodbye so I will instead use one of our native expressions 'That’s us away now', Love Lisa McGee, always a Derry Girl.”

It seems to be a fitting conclusion to Derry Girls, which follows the adventures of Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

Derry Girls season 3 continues on Channel 4. It will be shown on Netflix in the US.