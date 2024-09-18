Did EastEnders just tease the return of a legendary character?

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Wednesday, September 18) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans will spot a mention of an iconic character in today's episode - does this mean he's on his way back to Albert Square soon?

Today's episode focuses on the fallout of Anna and Freddie's kiss - with heartbroken Bobby trying to make sense of what he saw, and cope with the bombshell news that Anna is in the process of terminating her pregnancy.

After coming across his girlfriend and his best friend in a clinch, devastated Bobby runs home, disturbing the Beales' celebrations for Louie's 9th birthday!

The family divides, with Lauren and Cindy going back to the pub to comfort Anna, while Kathy and Ian stay with a distraught Bobby.

Lauren, Gina and Cindy reassure Anna that she's done the right thing (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby eventually goes to speak to Anna, Freddie pours his heart out to Jean, and across the Square, Ian and Cindy are taking sides.

"I told you that I would side with Bobby if you made me choose," says Ian.

But Cindy snaps that Bobby is "weak and pathetic" and points out that Anna has moved on.

That's a step too far for Ian. He glares at Cindy and asks: "Is that why you moved on with Simon and David? Because I was weak and pathetic?"

David Wicks - played by Michael French - is on his way back to Walford (Image credit: BBC)

Back in the day, Cindy cheated with Simon Wicks - dad of her son Steven - and his brother, David.

And viewers know that David - who's Bianca Jackson's dad - is on his way back to Albert Square!

Could this be the first hint that his return is imminent? And how will Cindy react when he comes back?!

Anna speaks to Cindy about her feelings (Image credit: BBC)



With things calming down, Anna tells Cindy that she does love Bobby after all. And her mum says she should follow her heart. But she also adds that Anna should give Bobby a couple of days to clear the air before she speaks to him, and Anna agrees.

Scheming Cindy has some advice for Bobby (Image credit: BBC)

But later, Cindy goes to see Bobby. She lies that Anna's told her she has feelings for Freddie.

She questions Freddie's loyalty to Bobby, and when Bobby suggests going to stay with his mum, Jane, Cindy agrees.

"You could start a whole new life," she says. "Away from Anna and Freddie."

Will her manipulative plan work?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.