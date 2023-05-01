Did Steve Martin reveal the Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date?

Steve Martin may have shared a big announcement over the weekend: the Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date. According to Martin, the latest season of the hit Hulu original series is going to arrive on August 8. While the star, co-creator and executive producer of the show ought to know, Hulu still has not officially confirmed the news.

Variety (opens in new tab) was the first to share the news, reporting that Martin said it during a live comedy show he does with co-star Martin Short while on tour in Orlando, Fla. Specifically, warming up the crowd the two were talking about what they have coming up, which of course includes the new season of Only Murders in the Building. Martin apparently said, "Catch the new season August 8." (Not necessarily relevant, but still funny, Short then added, "Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes.")

What to Watch has reached out to Hulu to try and confirm the release date, but have received no comment as of publication. The streaming service has made no official announcement via press release or social media post, nor has Steve Martin commented on the report.

It is by no means a stretch for August 8 to be the release date. The only trailer for the third season, shared on March 12, said that new episodes were "coming soon." Plus, the show has always had a summer premiere date: season 1 dropped on August 31 while season 2 premiered on June 28.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is poised to be another exciting one, not only because of the mystery at the center but also due to the new additions to the cast. Starting with the mystery, season 2 ended with Oliver (Short) directing a new Broadway play, but on opening night his star drops dead on stage. We get a brief sense of the tense relationship between the star, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), and Charles (Martin), as well as a comment from Mabel (Selena Gomez) that's it been a hell of a year, so we can expect this new season to give us some background to all that as well as unravel the mystery of who killed Ben.

While the addition of Rudd is exciting enough, another major name is joining the cast — Meryl Streep. We don't know exactly who she is playing at this time, but the trailer makes it seem like she is a member of the play's cast.

Rudd and Streep are in, but two stalwarts of the series have confirmed they are not going to appear this season, Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan (they'll be missed).

If Only Murders in the Building season 3 is premiering on August 8, we have just about three months until new episodes. In the meantime, you can catch up with the entire series to date by streaming it on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.