Disney-Pixar's 'Luca' now has a teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney-Pixar feature film Luca was released today, along with a poster. Luca is directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren, who was involved with another Disney-Pixar feature film, Cars 3. Luca is set to arrive in theaters this summer, June 2021.

Luca follows two boys during an unforgettable summer in Italy as they grow in their friendship and comes to terms with their identities. However, this is not your standard Disney-Pixar team-up because the movie's protagonists are actually sea monsters. The teaser trailer shows Luca and his new friend, Alberto, hiding their secret from everyone else in their seaside Italian town. In this town, the fish aren’t friends; they're food.

Disney and Pixar describe Luca as a “fun and heartwarming story about friendships, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer.”

It’s a teaser trailer, so there isn’t much to go off of, but the full synopsis reads as the following:

“Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

Luca's cast and characters