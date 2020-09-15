Disney Plus is now available in nine more European countries

Disney+ today added nine more European nations to its lineup, bringing the total number of countries in which the streaming service is available to 26.

Here's the full roster of locations, along with pricing, with the new additions in bold:

Australia ($8.99/$89.99)

Austria (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Belgium (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Canada ($8.99 CAD/$89.99 CAD)

Denmark (59 DKK/689 DKK)

Finland (6,99 €/69,99 €)

France (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Germany (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Greenland (59 DKK, 589 DKK)

Iceland (6,99 €/69,99 €)

India (As Disney+ Hotstar, Rs 299/Rs 1,499)

Indonesia (As Disney+ Hotstar, Rp 39,000/Rp 199,000)

Ireland (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Italy (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Japan (¥700)

Luxembourg (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Monaco (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Netherlands (6,99 €/69,99 €)

New Zealand ($9.99/$99.99)

Norway (69 NOK/689 NOK)

Portugal (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Spain (6,99 €/69,99 €)

Sweden (69 SEK/689 SEK)

Switzerland (9.90 CHF/99.0 CHF)

United Kingdom (£5.99/£59.99)

United States ($6.99/$69.99)

The service is heading to Latin America in November 2020.

Disney+, of course, is the umbrella streaming service for all kinds of content owned by the entertainment giant. Not all titles will be available in all countries, but the broad strokes are that it's home for all things Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and NatGeo.

You'll find your old favorites like classic Disney films and the original Star Wars trilogy, new favorites from Pixar like Toy Story and Up, and all the Marvel superhero films and shows you could ever want. And new original shows are in the works, too, like Season 2 of The Mandalorian.