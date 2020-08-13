Disney Plus is now up for discounted preorder in six European nations

Disney+ is now available for preorder in six European nations ahead of a Sept. 15 launch. Only the annual subscription rate is available during the presale, but you'll save a little bit if you take advantage now.

The included countries are Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Belgium. (Luxembourg also is launching on Sept. 15, but it it's available to preorder.)

The savings amounts to about $10 off the annual price. So for the Eurozone nations (that's Portugal, Finland and Belgium), an annual subscription to Disney+ can be had for 59,99 €. On Sept. 15, the regular 6,99 € a month or 69,99 € a year prices kick in.In Norway, it's 590 NOK, down from the regular 689 NOK. In Denmark, it's 490 DKK, down from 689 DKK. And in Sweden, it's 590 SEK instead of 689 SEK. (Luxembourg has to wait for the regular Euro pricing on Sept. 15.)

Disney Plus is home to all things Disney, of course. But it's also the new online home for Star Wars, Pixar, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and NatGeo.

And on Sept. 4, Disney+ becomes the only place to stream the live-action remake of Mulan, which becomes the first movie to be part of Disney+ Premier Access, which gives earlier access to a film online — if you're willing to pay a little extra for it.

Disney+ has more than 60.5 million subscribers worldwide as of August, the company recently announced.