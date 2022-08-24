Doc Martin final season release date revealed at last

The final season of Doc Martin will be on our screens very soon.

The release date for the last ever season of Doc Martin has finally been revealed.

Martin Clunes will play the much-loved grumpy medic Dr. Martin Ellingham for the last time in Doc Martin season 10, which will open on Wednesday, 7 September on ITV, as a big part of the autumn TV schedule.

ITV announced the news on their official Twitter account, saying: “Confirmed: Wednesday 7 September on @ITV. Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall to play the nation's favourite grumpy medic for the last time in the final series of Doc Martin. #docmartin.”

Confirmed: Wednesday 7 September on @ITV. Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall to play the nation's favourite grumpy medic for the last time in the final series of Doc Martin. #docmartin pic.twitter.com/tdMRnlLoR3August 24, 2022 See more

In the last series, Doc decided to resign from being Portwenn’s GP due to having his medical career scrutinized by the General Medical Council because of his phobia of blood.

Doc Martin season 10 will then see Doc try to overcome this phobia and question whether he made the right decision to resign.

On top of this, Doc also has his hands full with his new bundle of joy, after he and his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz) welcomed a baby daughter, Mary Elizabeth, who is sister to their four-year-old son James Henry.

Martin Clunes has played Doc Martin for 18 years. (Image credit: ITV)

Martin, who has played the GP with an abrupt beside manner for nearly two decades said of the final series: “I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I have looked forward to returning to this beautiful county this year for the tenth and final series. The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making the series.

"We have some great story lines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love. I shall miss Cornwall, and all the lovely people we have worked with. But it is the right time to say farewell to the Doc, and Portwenn.”

While this might be the last series, there is good news for fans as a Christmas special will air this year on ITV and a documentary celebrating the history of Doc Martin, which is yet to have a release date.