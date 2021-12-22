‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer teams up Doctor Strange, Wanda Maximoff

Moviegoers are still flocking to see the latest big-screen Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the MCU isn’t slowing down as the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has dropped on the internet for fans to enjoy. The next entry in the MCU is set for a May 6 release date.

Of course, Doctor Strange was a key supporting character in Spider-Man: No Way Home and has also appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but this is his first Doctor Strange standalone movie since Benedict Cumberbatch debuted as the sorcerer in 2016. As the title suggests, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see a Marvel movie fully address the multiverse that the MCU has been building toward, most notably in No Way Home and on the Disney Plus original series Loki.

There still isn’t an official plot from Marvel for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so the best we can do right now is figure out key details from the trailer.

For anyone who has seen Spider-Man: No Way Home and knows not to leave the movie theater until the very end of the credits has already seen this trailer, as it was the final post-credit sequence in No Way Home. But, for anyone who hasn’t previously seen it, here it is for your viewing pleasure:

So, what we can gather is that after Doctor Strange’s experience with the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he is looking to learn more about it in his latest movie. For help, he turns to Wanda Maximoff, still in hiding following the events of WandaVision. As Doctor Strange explores the dangers of the multiverse, he is forced to face Mordo, who returns after making a heel turn at the end of Doctor Strange, and what certainly looks like an evil version of Doctor Strange.

The cast for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a new addition to the MCU. Sam Raimi, best known for directing the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies, is returning to the superhero genre as the director for this movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release exclusively in movie theaters on May 6. See our full breakdown for new movies in 2022 right here.