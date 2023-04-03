Doctors fans baffled after Karen's death is IGNORED

There was no sign of Karen Hollins' heartbreaking death in today's episode of Doctors.

Doctors fans were very confused during today's episode (Monday, April 3) after Karen Hollins' (Jan Pearson) heartbreaking death had seemingly been forgotten.

Last week, Doctors fans were devastated by the unexpected death of much-loved receptionist Karen, who was found unresponsive on the sofa by her husband Rob (Chris Walker).

However, instead of showing the aftermath of Karen's death, today's episode saw newcomer Dr Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya), help a troubled teenage footballer.

Jason Neale (Darryl Mundoma) was furious about being let go from the Football Academy where he had been playing since he was young. But during his angry outburst, the footballer pushed his mum, Esther (Krissi Bohn) who fell and broke her arm.

This unfortunate incident landed him at the Adolescent Mental Health Clinic at St Phil's Hospital.

Dr Suni Bulsara treated troubled footballer Jason. (Image credit: BBC)

As Suni spoke to Esther about another therapy session for Jason, he was interrupted when he received some shocking news about his mum Nina (Wendi Peters), where it was revealed that she was involved in the explosion at the hotel medical conference.

We first met Suni following the explosion, where he had just started working at The Mill alongside his mum. This episode explored his backstory and how he began working at The Mill, which was explained later on when he met Nina for dinner at The Icon.



Nina announced that she was going to buy into The Mill Health Centre and become a partner with Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and also negotiated a job for Suni to work there too.

Meanwhile, Suni continued his sessions with Jason to get to the bottom of his anger issues.

Although there was no mention of Karen in today's episode, tomorrow's episode (Tuesday, April 4) will see the staff try to process her death, while Imogen Hollins (Charlie Clemmow) returns to Letherbridge to support her grieving dad Rob. In the meantime, their lodger Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) feels like she's getting in the way at the Hollins house.

Fans were disappointed that Karen's death had been ignored and were puzzled by the sudden change of subject, instead of showing the fallout of her tragic passing...

Can't believe we're not getting a proper send off for Karen, After all these years she deserves better and think it would've been nice for us viewers to get a chance to say goodbye 😠😭😭💔 @grahame15855528 @Gemmaperkins15 @shellejo12 @kathytrezies @DerrenLodge #bbcdoctors pic.twitter.com/f2ej9H3RIPApril 3, 2023 See more

#bbcdoctors Very strange decision after such a dramatic, powerful episode re losing Karen .. was expecting a few follow up episodes about the shock of losing her so suddenly.. seems a bit off to just change the subject?!April 3, 2023 See more

If today's episode had been shown last week or even after Easter I'd think I'd get it, think all we want to see is the Aftermath of Thursday and seeing how the staff react to the news, Karen was well loved by all and think we should've had this whole week to show that #bbcdoctorsApril 3, 2023 See more

#bbcdoctors Well this is a boring letdown, no mention about Karen!!!!April 3, 2023 See more

Doctors airs Monday-Thursday on BBC One at 1:45pm.