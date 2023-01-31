Doctors spoilers: WHO will survive an explosion?
Airs Wednesday 8 February 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
The Mill staff find their lives on the line when an explosion rips through a medical conference on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
But WHAT is the cause?
And will everyone survive?
The drama begins as Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) arrive to attend a medical conference at a hotel.
Meanwhile, a nervous George Baker (John McAndrew) attends the same conference.
But why is George so on edge?
He keeps glancing at his briefcase as he starts signing-in the conference attendees.
Dr Nina Bulsara (played by ex-Coronation Street star Wendi Peters), another of the attendees, tries to engage George in conversation.
But she gets nowhere as Georgw remains distracted and lost in his thoughts...
As the conference gets underway, George moves to the front of the room and makes a SHOCK announcement...
Meanwhile, Emma has been running late for the conference.
Just as Emma is about to enter the building, she receives an ALARMING text message from co-worker Al inside the hotel.
Is it a joke?
Is something terrible about to happen?
Emma dials 999 and it's not long before policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and the emergency services spring into action.
But as the emergency services race to the hotel, there is an EXPLOSION, which catches the surgery staff in the blast!
Will everybody make it out of the disaster alive?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
