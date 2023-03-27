Doctors spoilers: Will Nina Bulsara make things WORSE?

Nina Bulsara is determined to boost staff morale... but will her plan BACKFIRE on today's episode of Doctors?

Nina Bulsara (played by Wendi Peters) has a plan to cheer-up the surgery staff on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But will her interference just make the situation worse?



It's TWO weeks after the SHOCK turn of events on that fateful night shown last week on the BBC daytime drama.



Everyone is still trying to process what has happened.



Imogen Hollins (Charlie Clemmow) is especially worried about her dad, Rob (Chris Walker).



At The Mill, Nina takes charge and enlists the help of her son, Suni (Rahul Arya), and receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) to come up with a plan to help.



Suni is worried that Nina is just going to make things worse.



But she won't be swayed.



While sitting outside on the bench dedicated to Ruhma Carter's (Bharti Patel) late husband, Heston, Nina has a lightbulb moment...

Nina has a plan to help on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) feels like she's getting in the way at the Hollins house.



With Imogen temporarily back in Letherbridge for a visit, she tells Scarlett that she shouldn't feel obliged to stick around.



But WHERE will Scarlett move to?



The surgery staff are all curious as to WHY Nina has summoned them to the Icon Bar that evening.



They are about to find out!



How will the likes of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) react to Nina's involvement?

Will Scarlett move out of the Hollins house on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

ALSO, Rich Millar (Richard Atwill) is still using his son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), to put in a good word for him with his estranged wife, Kirsty.



Kirsty and Ollie have plans to go to the cinema together.



But how will Kirsty react if she finds out that Rich still thinks there's hope for their troubled marriage?

Is Rich still hoping to get back together with Kirsty on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer