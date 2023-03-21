Doctors spoilers: A big night out takes a SHOCK turn...

An evening out does not end as planned on today's episode of Doctors...

Karen (played by Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) have good reason to celebrate after selling their house and making a MEGA profit on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the couple's plans for a big night out take a SHOCK turn on today's MUST-SEE episode of the BBC daytime drama...

Scarlett, Sid, Bear and Luca hit the Icon for a night out on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Karen and Rob aren't the only Letherbridge residents out to let their hair down on today's episode.



Karen's co-worker and lodger, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), joins surgery staff members, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), for dinner and drinks at the Icon.



Scarlett thinks it is hilarious how Bear and Sid are constantly so obsessed with their phones.



The guys are NEVER without their phones in their hands!



So the friends make a pledge - no one is allowed to touch or look at their phone for the entire meal.



If anyone cracks, they have to pay the ENTIRE bill!



Scarlett cheekily wishes they'd decided on the bet BEFORE they'd ordered because then she would've asked for an extra portion of chips!



Within seconds, Sid's phone rings...



He touches it and loses the bet, even though he doesn't answer!



When Sid's phone rings again, Scarlett notices it's Karen calling, probably to check-up on her and find out when she is coming home.



Sid goes ahead and ignores his phone, certain that Karen will leave a voice message if it's important...

How will Scarlett's night out end on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer