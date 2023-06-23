Doctors is on a summer 2023 break: here's when it's back

Doctors is on a summer break, with the most recent episode called Do Not Resuscitate airing on Thursday, June 22.

Taking to social media, the BBC has confirmed Doctors will now be off the air for the summer, with episodes picking up again as usual on Monday, September 4.

The official Twitter account shared the news alongside a reminder that fans could catch up, or revisit, episodes by heading over to BBC iPlayer while the beloved daytime soap is away.

Doctors will be off air and return to your screens on Monday 4th September. In the meantime, Catch up on BBC iPlayer. https://t.co/4CXIPDLaInJune 22, 2023 See more

With Doctors now in its 24th season, there's been plenty of drama and gripping storylines for fans to enjoy including relationships on the line, shocking texts, and more.

We've been following the employees and patients of a busy Midlands GP practice for years, and there's been a couple of cliffhangers ahead of the summer break.

In Thursday's episode, we saw the aftermath of medical student Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby) kissing lecturer Zara Charmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), and her job is well and truly on the line.

She has been the target of online harassment, with rumours and gossip about inappropriate behaviour with a student soon spreading, making it hard to ignore.

Meanwhike, at The Mill, receptionists Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) gossip about Zara and her longtime partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), and a spanner is soon thrown in the works.

They soon receive a photo of Zara and Miles' kiss from an anonymous sender and the news also gets out to Daniel, who is horrified by what has happened. Zara is now fighting for both her job and her relationship.

Meanwhile, we meet Patrick (Adam Lawrence) and Michelle (Shona Eaton)'s stressed-out mum, Bev (Debra Penny) who are both blaming the other for forcing their late dad to sign a DNR form when he was ill in hospital.

It's a complicated case with Bev caught in the middle of the family drama, but fans will have to wait until the series returns to find out what's going on. Getting to the bottom of their dad's death is a very sensitive case, after all.

Doctors returns in September. Episodes are available on demand on BBC iPlayer.