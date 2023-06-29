Don't miss your shot to sing-along to Hamilton on Disney Plus

Just about every fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton has sung along to the musical's amazing songs on their own, but now you can be sure you're performing it to perfection as a Hamilton sing-along version is arriving on Disney Plus on Friday, June 30. That should make things easier when trying to keep up with Daveed Diggs in "Guns and Ships."

The announcement comes just ahead of the Fourth of July in the US and just about three years after a live recording of Hamilton was originally made available on Disney Plus.

In case you have somehow not heard of Hamilton, the musical tells the story of US founding father Alexander Hamilton, who rose from immigrant to soldier to trusted advisor to George Washington to an influential politician in America's early formative years. The show was a smash hit on Broadway when it premiered in 2016, winning 11 Tony Awards, as well as Grammys, Olivier Awards and a Pulitzer Prize.

Though Lin-Manuel Miranda was already a Tony-winner for his previous show In the Heights (which was adapted into a 2021 movie musical), Hamilton set him into the stratosphere, as he has gone on to appear in movies like Mary Poppins Returns and TV series His Dark Materials, and create music for many hit movie musicals, including Moana, Vivo, Encanto and The Little Mermaid. He also directed the critically acclaimed tick, tick… Boom.

It's not just Miranda, though, as many of the original Hamilton cast have seen big success in the years since it premiered, including Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldberry, Chris Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos and Ariana DeBose.

This is the latest addition to the sing-along versions of popular Disney movies that are available on Disney Plus. The streamer already has ones for Encanto, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast (both the 1991 original animated classic and Emma Watson-led live action remake), Moana, Into the Woods and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Of course, if you want to be able to sing-along to Hamilton or any of these other movies and shows, you need to have a Disney Plus subscription. You can sign up for the streaming service with either a standalone subscription, you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN Plus via the Disney Bundle or it also comes as a standard feature with the Hulu with Live TV plan.

Check out a quick teaser trailer for the Hamilton sing-along directly below: