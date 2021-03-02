'DOTA: Dragon's Blood' gets an official trailer

The DOTA: Dragon’s Blood official trailer has been released by Netflix.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is a co-production between Valve and Netflix. It follows a young Dragon Knight named Davion (voiced by Yuri Lowenthal). The anime also features voice acting from Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender), Lara Pulver (Sherlock), Troy Baker (The Last of Us 1&2), and Tony Todd (Platoon).

The trailer for their upcoming epic video game adaptation from Seoul-based animation studio Studio Mir promises plenty of conflict. Between sweeping shots of crowds rallying for war, powerful dragons, unknown powers and powerful magic, the stage is set for some epic confrontations.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’s summarised as a story following “a conflicted yet courageous Dragon Knight must use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon in this epic fantasy based on the online game.”

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will release on Netflix worldwide on March 25, 2021.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is based on the hugely popular video game series of the same name from Valve. The current title, DOTA 2 (Defense of the Ancients), is a hugely successful MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game that pits two teams of five players against one another in strategic team battles. In a match, each player selects one of the many heroes, each with their own unique abilities, and brings them to the fray.

Netflix also unveiled a selection of character art posters on Twitter at the same time the trailer dropped:

+ check out these amazing DOTA: Dragons Blood character arts. 🔥 @studiomir2010 @DOTA2 @ValveSoftware pic.twitter.com/f7OZDycIxLMarch 2, 2021 See more

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is far from the only anime Netflix currently have in production. The streaming service recently revealed they’re working on a Terminator anime with The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin. They also dropped the official trailer for their upcoming animated series Pacific Rim: The Black just a few days ahead of its March 4 release date.