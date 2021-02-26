'Terminator' anime series on the way with 'The Batman' co-writer Mattson Tomlin

Terminator joins the “everyone gets an anime” agenda. Netflix and Skydance have teamed up to produce an animated series based on the James Cameron-created iconic murderous robot from the future movie franchise. Co-writer of the DC’s The Batman and Netflix’s Project Power’s Mattson Tomlin will act as showrunner and executive producer.

The series is being produced in partnership with Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, B: The Beginning), with whom Netflix has had a production line deal since 2018.

The world at large was introduced to Terminator in 1984. The sci-fi/horror classic starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and co-written and directed by Cameron. Best of all, it gave us one of the best female protagonist in genre, Sarah Connor, played by Linda Hamilton. Hamilton is a standout in Terminator and 1991’s Terminator: Judgement Day. Thankfully they finally got enough sense to bring her back to the franchise in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate.

Netflix’s VP of Japan and anime, John Derderian, had the following to say about the upcoming anime series:

“Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created--and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before.”

Mattson Tomlin’s star has been on the rise as an up-and-comer. His team up with Matt Reeves on the Batman franchise's millionth relaunch has surely helped to catapult him. The Batman, which he co-wrote, stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. It’s due to open in theaters on March 4, 2022. Tomlin’s Project Power starred Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominque Fishback.

The rest of Tomlin’s upcoming credits include the sci-fi feature Little Fish, starring Olivia Cooke and Jack Reynor. He also has screen adaptations of comic books Fear Agent and Memetic and the video game Mega Man in development.