Netflix's 'Pacific Rim: Black' has an official trailer

Pacific Rim: Black has an official trailer now, just days before its March 4 debut on Netflix. As expected, it’s quite stressful. The story takes place in a world full of skyscraper-sized kaiju, and now there are even smalled kaiju running all over a decimated Australian city. Imagine having a cause of Mondays in this world.

The second trailer for the series made its debut at this year’s IGN Fan Fest. A teaser trailer for the newest Netflix anime debuted a few weeks ago and set the tone for what the Pacific Rim universe fans can look forward to experiencing. There is a flashback featuring younger versions of Taylor and Hayley as their parents say their goodbyes in hopes of finding help. Well, it looks like that did not go as planned because, from both the teaser and official trailer, brother and sister are now on a quest to find their parents some five years later.

Pacific Rim: Black is based on the world created by Guillermo del Toro and Travis Beacham, who co-wrote 2013’s Pacific Rim - del Toro also directed the film. The movie starred Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Robert Kazinsky, Max Martini, Ron Perlman, and Mana Ashida. Pacific Rim is set in the future in which the Earth is at war with the Kaiju, huge sea monsters that emerge from an interdimensional portal in the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. To combat the monsters, humanity comes together to create the Jaegers, gigantic humanoid mechas, each controlled by two co-pilots whose minds are joined by a mental link.

Marvel Comics writer Craig Kyle is the creative mind behind Pacific Rim: Black. The second season has already been greenlit before the first season premiere.