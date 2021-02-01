The 'Pacific Rim: The Black' release date has been announced

Pacific Rim: The Black is the latest anime series coming from Netflix, and the streaming service has just announced when we can finally watch it.

Earlier today, Netflix released a teaser trailer for this latest animated series. It gave us a new look at our twin heroes suiting up to fight giant kaiju in their equally destructive Jaeger mech. They're looking to take the fight back to the giant monsters that completely overran Australia as they search for their missing parents.

More importantly, it also revealed that we’ll finally get to see Pacific Rim: The Black on Thursday, March 4. Flashes of destruction and fraught kaiju encounters aside, we get basically no other info about the show besides this release date, so it’s a good thing it's not far away.

The few plot details we do have come from a plot summary Netflix distributed when the show was first announced late last year. This read:

There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.

Netflix has already stated that Pacific Rim: The Black will run for at least two seasons, though we don’t know how long each season will be just yet.

The show is a co-production between Legendary Pictures and anime studio Polygon Pictures, known for their work on the Godzilla anime which already aired on Netflix.

Elsewhere, Netflix continues to expand its animated roster. Last week, the streamer announced it was collaborating with Legendary Pictures on anime adaptations of both Kong: Skull Island and Tomb Raider.