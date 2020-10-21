Dying for more Jared Leto as the Joker? Zack Snyder has you covered.

Today on Things No One Asked For: Jared Leto will be returning for more Joker action in Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League. You know, just in case the Snyder Cut discourse hadn't already completely exhausted you. Just to be clear: Joker isn't a part of Justice League in any capacity.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the story earlier today, noting that shoots (that we were initially assured were not necessary) are currently taking place with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard in addition to Jared Leto. It's also worth noting that Geoff Johns and Jon Berg have both quietly distanced themselves from the new project and will not be receiving producer credits on this new cut. Whether their distancing themselves is due to the issues that Ray Fisher raised with the studio or because they're not involved in Snyder's "vision" remains unclear.

You can see the trailer and learn everything we did about the Snyder Cut at DC Fandome here.

This new cut will be four hours, will take place across four installments, and will be premiering on HBO Max sometime in 2021 if production remains unhindered by the pandemic.

