‘Dynasty’ season 5 debuts in the US with scenes that ‘were all we asked for’

*This article contains spoilers about Dynasty season 5*

US fans have been reacting to the spring premiere of season five of The CW’s Dynasty reboot, featuring a reunion of Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam Ridley (Adam Huber) that reignited the soapy drama.

“This is what we asked for last season and I am happy that they took note and put it from the beginning of this season”, wrote one fan delighted by the development.

The couple are ‘perfect’ – and then some.

falliam is perfect… those last scenes were all we asked for, amazing!!! #Dynasty @LizGillies pic.twitter.com/Tdqob4flcyMarch 12, 2022 See more

When last seen in season four, Fallon was shot by Eva, her deranged assistant, whose actual target was Fallon’s estranged husband Liam. The initially non-critical shooting appears to have brought the couple together, especially when a complication from her wound does almost kill her at Christmas.

Producers have ensured the ‘Falliam’ high jinks are most definitely back on in season five.

One fan tweeted: “I'm so happy they brought us Falliam back in this episode, I was already missing them a little too much”.

I'm so happy they brought us Falliam back in this episode, I was already missing them a little too much ❤#Dynasty #Falliam pic.twitter.com/JSlalPnQ4GMarch 12, 2022 See more

Fallon and Liam’s reunion was sealed in the spring premiere – actually episode three of season five, after the Christmas double episodes – with a variety of scenes focusing on the more comedic side of their relationship, much of it revolving around the hot and heavy nature of their attraction.

As one viewer remarked: “Fallon Unlimited stepped back so Fallon Undressed now has a time to shine”.

Fallon has the look of a woman, recently unemployed, who has plenty of time to rediscover the joys of her marriage. Or to put it another way...

look of an unemployed woman with all the time available to make her husband get her pregnant#dynasty pic.twitter.com/z6mExkURa1March 12, 2022 See more

But can someone as ambitious as Fallon simply step back from the bridge? As she’s no longer in the boardroom of Fallon Unlimited she decides to climb into the ceiling and feed Liam her lines at a board meeting. What could possibly go wrong with that genius move?

Well, rats and non-load-bearing ceiling tiles for starters. When she falls though the ceiling and lands on the floor in a cloud of dust she, of course, styles it out.

“Good news,” she says, “I was able to establish the source of the rodent problem and you guys are all good!”

fallon: *falls down from the ceiling*liam: that's my girl 🥰🥰#Dynasty @LizGillies pic.twitter.com/aOxQTlF5OtMarch 12, 2022 See more

Dynasty season five will debut on Netflix in the UK when it finishes screening on The CW in the US. Expect a late spring or early summer premiere. We cannot wait!