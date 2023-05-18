Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans spot THIS important detail

Coronation Street fans have spotted something unusual - yet 'refreshing' when it comes to Amy Barlow's appearance.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (aired Wednesday 17 May, 2023) we saw Amy faced with a furious ultimatum from Eric, who is suing Amy for libel. Eric tells Amy to take down the post that tells the world what happened between her and Aaron on social media.

But it wasn't just Amy's dramatic storyline that got viewers talking - with one fan noticing a specific detail about her appearance.

'Such a small point but it's weirdly nice seeing Amy with chipped nails since usually on shows people who have nail polish on always have them looking pristine. It's a nice touch of realism,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

Such a small point but it's weirdly nice seeing Amy with chipped nails since usually on shows people who have nail polish on always have them looking pristine. It's a nice touch of realism #CorrieMay 17, 2023 See more

This 'touch of realism' aside, viewers were also caught up in the drama over Amy being sued, but had some questions regarding the plot.

'Can someone please explain why Aaron's dad can sue and also why he can sue Steve and Tracy? Surely only Aaron can sue and he needs to sue Amy - neither are minors,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

Can someone please explain why Aaron's dad can sue and also why he can sue Steve and Tracy? Surely only Aaron can sue and he needs to sue Amy - neither are minors #CorrieMay 17, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Nothing to do with Eric and Steve. Amy and Aaron are over 18 so why are the parents getting involved ? You can’t sue on behalf of your adult son.'

Nothing to do with Eric and Steve. Amy and Aaron are over 18 so why are the parents getting involved ? You can’t sue on behalf of your adult son#corrie #coronationstreetMay 17, 2023 See more

And a third wrote, 'Amy could play Eric at his own game. He is an abusive alcoholic who beat Aaron to a pulp on a regular basis. Yet all of a sudden he acts like father of the year. Aaron really is like father like son.'

Amy could play Eric at his own game. He is an abusive alcoholic who beat Aaron to a pulp on a regular basis. 😬 Yet all of a sudden he acts like father of the year. Aaron really is like father like son 😬😬 #CorrieMay 17, 2023 See more

Will Aaron get his comeuppance? And will Amy get a new mani? Tune in on Friday to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).