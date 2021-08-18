Eagle-eyed 'Emmerdale' fans predict who Meena's next victim will be after spotting sickening new clue

Emmerdale fans were beside themselves after tonight's episode saw killer Meena Jutla potentially lining up a new victim in her sickening games.

Viewers already know that Meena will stop at nothing to get her own way, and so far has not only killed her own best friend but more recently murdered village teenager Leanna Cavanagh.

So far Meena has managed to keep her sickening crimes under wraps, with the police deeming Leanna's death a tragic accident.

But while Meena's friends and family have no idea she's a killer, fans of the soap know exactly what she's is capable of — and that she is likely to kill again if anyone gets in her way.

Tonight's Emmerdale saw Meena's nose well and truly put out of joint when her romantic date with boyfriend David got forgotten after he volunteered to babysit Victoria's little boy, Harry.

Meena wasn't happy when David cancelled their date to look after Harry and Theo. (Image credit: ITV)

Meena was clearly fuming when David told her their afternoon of passion was off, but while she covered her anger in front of David and Victoria, she was clearly plotting something sinister.

As David struggled to get baby Harry to nap after losing his favourite teddy bear, Meena, who had seen the bear on the floor, stole the toy, leaving fans convinced that she was taking it as another of her sick tokens, just like the ring she took from Leanna's finger as she lay dying.

Meena stole Harry's teddy - but is it a hint that she's about to kill again? (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers took to social media to share their horror that killer Meena could have an innocent child in her sights...

Fans predicting that a child could be in danger are right, because tomorrow night's double bill of Emmerdale will see David's son, Theo, go missing after Meena sets a new revenge plan in motion.

Victoria will be left in charge of both Harry and Theo, returning the favour to David after he looked after Harry for her the previous day. But when she goes upstairs to check on her sleeping son, Meena spots her chance and sneaks through Victoria's back door and looms over baby Theo.

By the time Victoria gets back downstairs, little Theo is nowhere to be seen and soon panic sets in when he can't be found.

But does Meena really have it in her to harm a child?

Thursday night's Emmerdale will see Meena target baby Theo. (Image credit: ITV)

Actress Paige Sandhu, who plays the village villain recently revealed in an interview on ITV morning show Lorraine: "I have been asked a few times if Meena would go so far as to kill a child and I’ve always answered, ‘yeah she would, she doesn’t care.’

"It’s not like she has some special feelings for children. She’s a psychopath, she doesn’t care.

"If someone is standing in her way, she will get rid of them and if Theo is doing that then that will happen."

