'Emmerdale' spoilers: WHY is murderer Meena Jutla JEALOUS?

Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) is a woman who likes to get her own way on Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Woe betide anyone who messes up her plans.



Just look at what happened to poor Leanna, who "accidentally" fell off a bridge to her doom recently!



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Meena tries to seduce her shopkeeper boyfriend David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) into spending an afternoon of passion with her.



So Meena is NOT happy when David reveals he is helping out single mum friend Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) with babysitting duties.



David and Victoria both have childcare problems now that there are no more places available at the local nursery.



Is David and Victoria's friendship quickly becoming a problem for Meena?



David puts a dampener on Meena's plans for a steamy afternoon on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Is Meena starting to get jealous over the amount of time David spends with single mum Victoria on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) is reeling from the discovery she is PREGNANT!



The timing could not be worse with Leyla's husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) still grieving over the recent "accidental death" of his daughter Leanna.



Leyla confides in friend Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) about her surprise news.



But she swears Priya to secrecy on the matter.



WHAT should Leyla do?



Should she risk dropping the baby bombshell on Liam?



Is he ready to consider becoming a dad again so soon after losing his darling daughter?



Priya is the first to discover that Leyla is pregnant on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) is unaware that a MYSTERY man has been spying on her movements around the village.



WHO is he?



WHAT does he want?



All that we know so far is that he's a fella called Ross (played by Rob Jarvis, who was barman Eddie on BBC One's long-running drama series Hustle).



Ross doesn't seem to be going anyway and continues to lurk about the village.



On tonight's episode of Emmerdale, he approaches an unsuspecting Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) for information on Wendy.



What will Ben reveal to Ross about to Wendy?

Mystery man Ross approaches Ben for information about Wendy on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.